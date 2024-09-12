Rebels Defensive Line: Key to Victory Over Wake Forest? | Locked on Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss getting ready for Wake Forest this weekend. We do a "Know Your Enemy" crossover with Kenton Gibbs of Locked On ACC where we talk about the main stories of the game, players to watch out for and give our predictions.
At Dave Clawson's weekly press conference, the Wake Forest coach compared Ole Miss to the Clemson Tigers national championship team and talked about all the talent available to Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding. Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris are first-round-level players so what will the story be? It will likely center around Wake quarterback Hank Bachmeier and his abilty to move the ball on the Ole Miss defense.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the players to watch and whether the Wake Forest Demon Deacons can keep this game close and what the best bets are likely in this game with the potential inclement weather on the horizon.
