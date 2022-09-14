Ole Miss Defensive Lineman JJ Pegues Describes Return To Oxford

The Ole Miss Rebels defense is scorching hot right now, as the Landshark defense has held its last seven opponents to 21 points or less.

The Rebels have held this streak thanks to key defensive players added through the NCAA Transfer Portal by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

One of these transfers, defensive lineman JJ Pegues, is an Oxford, Miss., native and spoke with the media on Tuesday about how he has felt these last two games playing in front of friends and family.

"I usually only get four tickets [for guests], so I've been asking all the other players for tickets. I probably had around 20 tickets for my family," Pegues said. "It's been surreal though, just being in the moment, taking it all in, and just having fun out there."

Pegues has not had a chance to speak with the media since the season started and was asked about his first time throwing up the Landshark fin as a Rebel in Week 1.

"It was [an emotional moment], Coach [Chris Partridge] made a great call and I just made the play," Pegues said. "I didn't really know what to do [after I made the play], but I remember seeing [Robert] Nkemdiche throwing up the Landshark on TV. It was a surreal moment again, and I can't wait to throw up more."

Pegues also spoke very highly of his new teammate, defensive lineman Jared Ivey, who was a part of the 2022 Ole Miss transfer portal haul. Ivey has a big game coming up as Ole Miss is playing his former team in Week 3, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

"He just takes the small things and tips that coach [Randall] Joyner gives him, and I feel like he's a big part of what we have going on [at Ole Miss]," Pegues said. "I really just love how he takes every opponent seriously."

Pegues mentioned that Ivey is prepared for the matchup versus his former team.

"He's been quiet and more locked in than I've ever seen him," Pegues said. "He shows his goofy side every now and then though."

Ole Miss and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

