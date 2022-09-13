Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Discusses Emotions Going Into Matchup vs. Former Team

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated going into their first road trip of the season versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to try and keep their early win streak going.

To one of the members of the Ole Miss defensive line, however, this game is more than just the first road game of the season.

It's a welcome home party.

Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey transferred from Georgia Tech in January and has recorded five total tackles, one and a half sacks, one and a half TFLs, and one quarterback hit in his first two games with the Rebels.

The Suwanee, Ga., native spoke with the media on Monday about how he is feeling going into a road game against his former team.

"I'm really just excited, ready to get after it and play another game," Ivey told reporters. "Going back home and playing in front of a whole bunch of friends and family, it's going to be a super fun game."

Ivey joked that he has received quite a bit of ticket requests for his homecoming game.

"I can't count on one hand how many ticket requests I've gotten, but I know I only have four tickets, so it might get a little sticky there," Ivey said.

Ivey then talked about the environment at Georgia Tech and what his new teammates can expect from its fans.

"It's a very fun environment to play in," Ivey said. "I enjoyed being [at Georgia Tech], I loved it and loved my guys there. They have some diehard fans who were really riding for us, and they have one of the coolest entrances in college football."

Ivey mentioned what he and the defensive line is focusing on going into the Week 3 matchup.

"As a unit, we just need to focus on playing the run, being stout, and using our hands," Ivey said. "All the stuff we might be good or bad at, are all things we need to work on regardless."

