Rebels Disrespected by SEC in Scheduling Reveal? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the SEC revealing the TV windows for every conference game this season, and Ole Miss is looking at not having a night game at home in conference play. Games with the Kentucky Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners are early kickoffs, and the Battle for the Golden Egg is in the afternoon, leaving just the Georgia Bulldogs game that can be flexed to prime time.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Tre Harris holding his youth camp in Lafayette, Louisiana, and how this Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver legitimately has a chance at being the most popular wideout ever for the program, even over AJ Brown and DK Metcalf. This season will tell the tale for Harris and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the Ole Miss basketball roster being finalized by Chris Beard for a group that looks like an NCAA Tournament team.
