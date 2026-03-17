FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for March Madness First Four

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness First Four games. The tournament's opening play-in games feature UMBC vs Howard and Texas vs NC State on Tuesday, March 17, making it the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos and join the action.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for March Madness betting

This FanDuel sign-up bonus provides exceptional value for new customers looking to bet on March Madness. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. After creating your account and making a minimum $5 deposit, you'll receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days.

Each No Sweat Token can be applied to any wager, including bets on Tuesday's First Four matchups between UMBC and Howard or Texas and NC State. The key terms include:

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Refunds issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets expiring in 7 days.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you place a $200 bet on UMBC to upset Howard and the Retrievers lose, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. If Texas covers the spread against NC State and wins, you keep your original stake plus winnings. This structure allows you to explore different betting markets across both First Four games while having protection on losing wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel promo codes for March Madness First Four games

Getting started with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and can be completed before Tuesday's games tip off.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account using your personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of account creation. Select your March Madness bet, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your wager on games like UMBC vs Howard or Texas vs NC State. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300. Repeat this process daily for 10 days with fresh No Sweat Tokens.

For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions for March Madness tournament action

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with enhanced betting opportunities throughout March Madness. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and tournament-specific promotions that complement the bracket action. These ongoing offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where users discover daily boosts and special tournament betting enhancements that add extra value to their March Madness wagering experience.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.