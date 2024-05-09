Rebels Disrespected in Early LSU Tigers Betting Line | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses early college football betting lines that have been released, including the Ole Miss Rebels being underdogs against the LSU Tigers.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about other lines that Ole Miss is associated with, including being favored by 6.5 at the Florida Gators and six against the Oklahoma Sooners.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Lane Kiffin and the offensive line for Ole Miss post-spring and why Ole Miss is recruiting for 16 games. We talk about the Right Guard position where Jeremy James, Julius Buelow and Eli Acker are going to fight for that position into the fall.
