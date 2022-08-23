Ole Miss Rebels Included in Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 college football season has not started, but it is never too early to try and predict where players will fall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the spirit of the season starting, USA TODAY Sports recently released a two-round mock draft for next year's draft. Two Ole Miss Rebels made the cut and were drafted in the second round.

The two Rebels selected were offensive lineman Nick Broeker and running back Zach Evans.

41. Pittsburgh Steelers, Mississippi OL Nick Broeker 51. Philadelphia Eagles, Mississippi OL Nick Broeker

The Steelers draft a guy who some experts believe could go in the first round in Broeker. The Springfield, Ill., native has been a stalwart on the Ole Miss offensive line since arriving on campus in 2019. After starting at left tackle the last three seasons, Broeker is moving inside to guard this fall, the position he expects to play in the NFL.

Broeker was recently named to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team and was nominated for the 2022 Outland Trophy Watchlist, awarded annually to the best interior lineman in college football.

In Evans, the Eagles are drafting a do-it-all back who possesses game-changing speed, as long as he can stay healthy. Evans transferred to Ole Miss from the TCU Horned Frogs back in January after recording 1,063 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns the last two seasons.

Evans looks to be the focal point of the Ole Miss rushing attack in 2022, and with his talent, the Rebels should have no problem leading the Southeastern Conference in rushing for the second year in a row.

