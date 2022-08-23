Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels Included in Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Two Ole Miss Rebels were drafted in an early 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 college football season has not started, but it is never too early to try and predict where players will fall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the spirit of the season starting, USA TODAY Sports recently released a two-round mock draft for next year's draft. Two Ole Miss Rebels made the cut and were drafted in the second round.

The two Rebels selected were offensive lineman Nick Broeker and running back Zach Evans.

41. Pittsburgh Steelers, Mississippi OL Nick Broeker

51. Philadelphia Eagles, Mississippi OL Nick Broeker

The Steelers draft a guy who some experts believe could go in the first round in Broeker. The Springfield, Ill., native has been a stalwart on the Ole Miss offensive line since arriving on campus in 2019. After starting at left tackle the last three seasons, Broeker is moving inside to guard this fall, the position he expects to play in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Broeker was recently named to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team and was nominated for the 2022 Outland Trophy Watchlist, awarded annually to the best interior lineman in college football. 

In Evans, the Eagles are drafting a do-it-all back who possesses game-changing speed, as long as he can stay healthy. Evans transferred to Ole Miss from the TCU Horned Frogs back in January after recording 1,063 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns the last two seasons. 

Evans looks to be the focal point of the Ole Miss rushing attack in 2022, and with his talent, the Rebels should have no problem leading the Southeastern Conference in rushing for the second year in a row.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) lines up against the Louisiana State Tigers in the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Included in Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Ben King
Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
Football

Lane Kiffin on Rebel Quarterback Competition: 'Both Are Doing Well'

By John Macon Gillespie
Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.39.33 AM
Football

Ole Miss Transfer Dayton Wade: 'Jahcour Pearson Changed My Life'

By Adam Rapier
Tywone Malone 2
Football

From Ballpark to Gridiron, Rebels Tywone Malone Gears Up For Football

By Adam Rapier
Mississippi Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) runs for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF

By Ben King
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach following a 44-34 win against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Ben King
USATSI_18894772
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform During Week 2 of the Preseason?

By Ben King
Ayden Williams
Football

Ayden Williams Defines Ole Miss Decision, Impact of State Pride

By Brian Smith