Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 11

The Ole Miss Rebels will play arguably their toughest matchup of the 2022-23 season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Like they have with most teams, the Crimson Tide have dominated the all-time series with the Rebels since the two programs first met in 1894. Alabama leads the all-time series 53-10-2, with Ole Miss' last win coming in 2015.

The Tide won last year's meeting 42-21 behind a dominant rushing performance from running back Brian Robinson, who had 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, the Tide were elite once again, allowing just 20.2 points per game last season while surrounding the second-fewest offensive yards (306.2) and rushing yards (82.8) in the SEC. The secondary struggled the most, ranking seventh-worst in the conference with 223.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will once again matchup with his old mentor Nick Saban on the opposite sideline. Kiffin served as an offensive assistant in Tuscaloosa from 2014-16, while Saban enters his 15th season as Alabama's head coach.

LB Will Anderson Jr.

It's hard to find anything else to say about Anderson that hasn't already been said. Plain and simple, he's one of the best players in the country on either side of the ball headed into this season.

Along with leading the country with 17.5 sacks last season, Anderson also led the nation in tackles-for-loss with 31.

Miraculously, he didn't have a forced fumble or fumble recovery despite his incredible pass-rushing numbers.

If Anderson can keep up his elite play, he'll be on the Heisman ballot this winter.

LB Henry To'oTo'o

While Anderson was Bama's go-to pass-rusher, To'oTo'o held down the fort as a middle linebacker, finishing with 111 tackles last season.

The former Tennessee Volunteer added four sacks himself along with one forced fumble and two passes defended. He had three games of double-digit tackles, including 10 in Bama's 42-21 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 2.

The anchor of Alabama's defense, To'oTo'o is a candidate to lead the country in tackles this season.

S Jordan Battle

A true playmaker from the secondary, Battle did it all for the Tide last season. He finished fourth on the team in total tackles (85), tied the team-lead in interceptions (three), recorded three passes defended, and scored the defense's only two touchdowns.

Two of his three picks came in a 49-9 win on Oct. 16 against the pass-happy Mississippi State Bulldogs. He returned one 40 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter as Alabama built a 14-3 lead en route to the blowout.

Battle's second pick-six came in the SEC Championship against Georgia as the Bulldogs were down 31-17 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and trying to mount a comeback. Battle ended those hopes quickly, even though Georgia got revenge

With clear take-it-to-the-house ability, Battle is a dangerous play to watch against either quarterback, as it's anyone guess who will start between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart once the Bama game rolls around.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.