Ole Miss Football, Auburn Tigers and Illinois Contenders for Top-10 Tight End
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson is less than 48 hours away from making a commitment decision with the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini battling for his pledge.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with multiple powerhouse programs contending for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
But he's now down to three with the Rebels making the cut alongside Illinois and Auburn down the stretch.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits on the prep scene with Ole Miss emerging as a threat to secure a commitment.
Anderson has a decision date penciled in for Tuesday, July 1 where Lane Kiffin and Co. continue their pursuit.
The Auburn Tigers have emerged as another contender in his process following a beneficial official visit this summer.
"(Augamaua has) been showing me how they're going to use me from the beginning. He's all about the core values of the family of Auburn and how he's going to not only grow me as a player, but as a man and as a future husband and father too," Anderson said. "That hits deep. He's a great dude and he knows me pretty well and I know him pretty well."
As it currently stands, the Ole Miss Rebels look to be the team to beat heading into Tuesday's decision.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.