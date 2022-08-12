Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 11

The Ole Miss Rebels will play arguably their toughest matchup of the 2022-23 season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Like they have with most teams, the Crimson Tide have dominated the all-time series with the Rebels since the two programs first met in 1894. Alabama leads the all-time series 53-10-2, with Ole Miss' last win coming in 2015.

The Tide won last year's meeting 42-21 behind a dominant rushing performance from running back Brian Robinson, who had 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will once again matchup with his old mentor Nick Saban on the opposite sideline. Kiffin served as an offensive assistant in Tuscaloosa from 2014-16, while Saban enters his 15th season as Alabama's head coach.

Here at The Grove Report, we've already covered a general preview of Alabama. Now, let's look at some key offensive players that the Rebels will need to keep tabs on.

QB Bryce Young

Last season's Heisman winner is clearly a much-watch player for the Ole Miss defense this time around. Based off his performance against them in Tuscaloosa last year, the Rebels have a lot to feel good about heading into this season's matchup at home.

The Tide got the win, but Young passed for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and had an interception. This was due in part to Saban heavily relying on the rushing attack, but the Rebels still have some mental momentum to build off of as it pertains to the Heisman winner.

But that was only Young's fifth game of the season, as he went on an absolute tear from that point on all the way to an appearance in the College Football Playoff championship. This time, OIe Miss will face a seasoned Bama deep into the conference slate.

In total, Young had 4,872 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns, and just seven interceptions last season. The Heisman is once again his to lose this season.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs was a relative unknown until he elected to transfer to Alabama this offseason. Now, his athleticism, versatility, and open-field speed is something the country is already taking notice of headed into this season.

A transfer from Georgia Tech, Gibbs never got the chance to display his ability in an elite offense, but proved he was capable when the time came. In two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, he totaled 232 carries for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 60 passes for 773 yards and five scores.

With his speed, Gibbs was also a primary kickoff returner at Tech, returning 23 kicks for 794 yards, including a 98-yard return touchdown against Boston College this past season.

In a unique offense focused on quarterback mobility, Gibbs still shined without a complete RB1 role. Now behind an elite Alabama front, he's arguably one of the country's most dangerous players.

WR Jermaine Burton

The Tide lost some key receiving depth to the NFL Draft in April, but refilling these spots with additional talent has never been an issue.

Burton is set to be one of the receivers to make a huge impact this season given his production on a championship-winning Georgia team last year. On a run-heavy Bulldogs team, Burton was the second-leading receiver, as no one came close to the stats that tight end Brock Bowers posted.

Burton, a 6-0, 200-pound downfield threat, had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. Though these numbers won't blow anyone away, he's got the speed and SEC experience necessary to be a surefire contributor for Saban's offense.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.