'Outside Noise': Ole Miss RB Kentrel Bullock Addresses Being Overlooked

The addition of two Houston natives in Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV gives Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin not only one of the best running back rooms in the SEC, but possibly in all of college football. Evans transferred from TCU while Bentley IV entered the portal after three years with the SMU Mustangs.

Even freshman running back Quinshon Judkins continues to receive hype.

One name, however, has been overlooked in a running back room that's aiming to be the SEC's top rushing team for the second year in a row.

But third-year running back Kentrel Bullock doesn't seem to mind the lack of recognition he's received despite being the only returning player in the new three-headed rushing attack.

He spoke to the media Wednesday and showed that this has little effect on him.

"I look at it as just media, it's outside noise to me," Bullock said. "But I do go in there and I use that as my motivation and do what I do."

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Bullock has totaled 19 rushes for 89 yards as he's remained on the outside looking in. His freshman year in 2020 saw him receive action almost exclusively on special teams before being stuck behind Snoop Conner and Jerrion Early last season.

He's facing a similar circumstance this season, though he's embracing the competition in the running back room.

"It's competition,” Bullock said. “We got the backs that transferred which makes the room so deep. You got to be consecutive every day, you gotta do everything right, stay on your workhorse every day cause the room is always competitive.

Evans and Bentley have the edge in resumé and experience, with the former set to be the surefire RB1.

But with Bullock behind them, the position group is set for another elite season in the toughest division in college football.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.