PFF's Top 25 RBs: Ole Miss' Zach Evans, Ulysses Bentley IV Best Duo?

The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin are fixing to be spoiled with talent at the running back position once again this upcoming season.

After the elite tandem of Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner both totaled 130 carries each last season and subsequently headed to the NFL, the Rebels retooled the position through the transfer portal this offseason

The addition of two Houston natives in Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV gives Kiffin not only one of the best running back rooms in the SEC, but possibly in all of college football. Evans transferred from TCU while Bentley IV entered the portal after three years with the SMU Mustangs.

Pro Football Focus revealed its list for the top 25 college running backs for the 2022-23 season and has Evans at No. 5 and Bentley IV at No. 18, as the duo is the third set of teammates on the list.

Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Texas' Bijan Robinson, Michigan's Blake Corum, and Ohio State's Treveyon Henderson ranked one through four, respectively.

Last season with the Horned Frogs, Evans flashed uncanny agility in short spaces and produced big numbers despite only playing in six games. He carried the ball 92 times for 648 yards and five scores, though his seven yards per-carry average takes the cake for his most impressive stat. Along with reaching the 100-yard rushing mark in four out of six games, Evans also added 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

For Bentley IV, it was a productive past two seasons at SMU. Last year, he had 96 carries for 610 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He even out-dueled Evans in SMU's 42-34 win over the Horned Frogs on Sept. 25, posting impressive numbers of 20 carries for 153 yards and a score. Evans had 15 carries for 113 yards.

The running back room gives the Ole Miss faithful a whole lot to be excited about headed into the 2022-23 campaign.

