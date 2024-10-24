Rebels in Must-Win Mode in Season-Defining Game vs. Oklahoma | Locked on Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Oklahoma Sooners game on Saturday and how this is a must-win game for the Rebels as their margin for error is gone, in regard to reaching the College Football Playoff. We are joined by Jay Smith and John Williams from Locked On Sooners as we talk this weekend's game.
We take look at the storylines for both sides, players to watch and things to pay attention to for the Sooners and Rebels. In what will be a big game for the Rebels in regards to the playoff, Oklahoma is still trying to play for a bowl game, and that explains their coordinator change to Joe Jon Finley.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about paths to victory for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin and Oklahoma and Brent Venebles, and will Jaxson Dart or Jackson Arnold show out in this game?
