Rebels in the MLB Update: Lance Lynn on Cy Young Pace?

Nate Gabler

Football may be just today getting under way at Ole Miss, but Major League Baseball is nearly one third of the way through their season, and some former Ole Miss players are on a remarkable pace in this shortened year.

Here's your weekly update on how the Pro Rebels are doing through the opening seven-plus games of the season:

Lance Lynn, Texas Rangers:

3-0 (5 starts), 1.11 ERA, 32.1 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 36 SO, 12 BB

Lance Lynn was already off to one of the hottest starts in baseball going into last week. He then threw his best game of the year. 

Going into Coors Field, on Friday night, Lynn threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run in a Rangers win. He's truly on pace to compete for the AL Cy Young. 

Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels

0-0 (10 appearances), 4.50 ERA, 8.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Mayers has bounced back as good as the Angels could possible ask after one disaster outing early in the year. The former Rebel surrendered four runs in 0.2 innings earlier in the year, but has since strung together seven straight scoreless appearances, allowing just three hits in those seven outings. 

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres

0-0 (9 appearances), 0.00 ERA, 4 SV, 7.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 10 K, 3 BB

Drew Pomeranz has solidified himself as a closer. The 31-year-old has only nine saves in his 10 MLB seasons. four of them have come in the past two weeks in San Diego. He's yet to surrender a single run and has allowed just one hit.

Jacob Waguespack, Toronto (Buffalo) Blue Jays

0-0 (6 appearances), 3.38 ERA, 8.0 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 10 K, 6 BB

This past week was the biggest struggle of the season for Waguespack. He's had two straight outings where he surrendered runs and gave up seven hits over 2.2 innings. That said, his season long numbers are still very impressive out of the Blue Jay bullpen. 

