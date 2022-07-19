Skip to main content

Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo: Lane Kiffin is 'Always Cooking Something Up'

Ole Miss Rebels receiver Jonathan Mingo describes what it is like playing for Lane Kiffin at the 2022 SEC Media Days.
One of the leaders of the Ole Miss Rebels' offense spoke with reporters at the 2022 Southeastern Conference Media Days on Monday, senior receiver Jonathan Mingo. 

Mingo has been a part of some dynamic offenses the past two seasons and described what it is like being a receiver in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's offense. 

"It's a blessing to be a receiver for coach [Lane] Kiffin," Mingo said. "He puts us in the right position every week to get open, and he loves getting receivers the ball. In his offense, you gotta play fast and be ready for a new change every drive because he's always cooking something up."

Opposing defenses have a hard time preparing for Kiffin's offense, and Mingo explained what the hardest thing to plan for is.

"Probably being in shape because we play fast," Mingo said. "We play fast, and we try to get you tired so you just have to be in shape for us. It's hard to outsmart [Lane] Kiffin, so you just have to be ready for any tricks he may have up his sleeve."

Mingo expressed how excited he is to step into a leadership role in the receiving room now that former Ole Miss receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders have departed for the National Football League.

"It's definitely something I'm ready to fill in," Mingo said. "I've been behind a lot of great receivers in the past, so I'm ready to take over their leadership spots in the receiver room and show all the younger guys how it's supposed to be done."

