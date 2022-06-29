Lane Kiffin Reacts to Ole Miss Being Ranked No. 1 in NCAA Academic Progress Report

In less than three years, coach Lane Kiffin has guided the Ole Miss Rebels to success on and off the field.

The Ole Miss Rebels were named the No. 1 team in the annual NCAA Academic Progress Report (APR) and were also ranked second in the 2020-21 Top 25 Football Teams in multi-year rate.

The Ole Miss football team has quickly become successful on and off the field under coach Lane Kiffin, who was hired back in December of 2019.

The APR is an annual report, released by the National Football Foundation (NFF) on Tuesday, June 14, that highlights student-athletes who performed well in the classroom despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ole Miss legend Archie Manning is the Chairman of the NFF and spoke on the importance of the APR.

"The APR provides an important window into the success that colleges and universities are having in ensuring their student-athletes remain on track to graduate," Manning said. "Institutions are clearly investing in academics, and showcasing the top football programs allows us to highlight those programs that continue to go above and beyond in preparing their student-athletes for success in their careers after their playing days."

This is what Kiffin had to say about his team being named No. 1 in the APR.

Lane Kiffin, Head Football Coach at Mississippi

"For our players to break records on the field and in the classroom in the same season shows remarkable commitment. The No. 1 APR score is a tribute to the type of young men we have in our program and the support that our staff has provided in helping develop them in all facets of the student-athlete experience."

Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter even mentioned that we are possibly witnessing the most successful period in Ole Miss sports history.

Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics at Mississippi

"From a competitive standpoint, we are in the midst of the most successful period in Ole Miss athletics history, and it's exciting to see the record-breaking achievements also extend to the classroom. Our staff works extremely hard to support the players in their academic journeys, and it's rewarding for all of us when they achieve at this tremendous level. With the culture we have established at Ole Miss, we look forward to seeing these accomplishments continue for years to come."

Kiffin may only be entering his third season at Ole Miss, but he has already taken the program to heights on and off the field in a short amount of time.

