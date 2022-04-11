Ole Miss Transfer Target Ochaun Mathis Sets Decision Date

The Rebels are looking to add pass-rushing help to the roster, and TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis could be the answer

The Ole Miss Rebels have hit the transfer portal hard this offseason looking for difference makers on both sides of the ball.

As a result, they have managed to land one of the top transfer hauls in recent memory. However, they might not be done yet.

On Monday, one of the best pass rushers in the transfer market, former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, announced that he will be making his final decision at the end of this month.

He will be choosing between the Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas, Penn State, and USC.

Mathis entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season and was immediately projected to land in Austin.

Mathis had 135 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in his career at TCU. Mathis had a career-high nine sacks in 2020.

Mathis could be the 12th Power Five transfer to head to Oxford, and the third from TCU. Mathis's former teammates Zach Evans and Kahri Coleman are already immediately eligible to play next fall.

The Rebels also landed quarterback Jaxson Dart from USC, who is in a battle to take over the starting job under center next season, among many other top targets.

Whether or not the Rebels are able to land Mathis and put him alongside the other defensive transfers in the class, they will have a largely a completely new-look attack on both sides of the ball in 2022.

Either way, it seems Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is not likely to stop relying on the transfer portal anytime soon either.

