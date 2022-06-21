Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ole Miss travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in week three.

For the third game of the Ole Miss Rebels ’ 2022 football schedule, a trip to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech is on the slate. Ironically, even though the two teams are separated by just 355 driving miles, they have met only four times with all of them happening in bowl games.

The last matchup took place in 2013 when the Rebels knocked off the Yellow Jackets 25-17 in the Music City Bowl. Ole Miss signal caller Bo Wallace passed for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception, as well as rushed for 86 yards and two more touchdowns to lead the Rebels to victory.

Coming into this season’s matchup, Ole Miss will have played Troy and Central Arkansas at home. Those are two games the Rebels will be heavily favored to win. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, will be coming off a week one home matchup with Clemson (Sept. 5) on a Monday night, followed by a traditional Saturday matchup with Western Carolina (Sep. 10) the following Saturday. The Yellow Jackets hope to start 2022 much better than it ended in 2021.

Last season’s final two games were at Notre Dame and home to Georgia, with each game being a disaster. The Irish rolled 55-0 and the Bulldogs dominated as well by way of a 45-0 score. It’s year three for Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins, so it’s possibly do or die for him and his staff. Indeed, the matchup with Ole Miss is quite important.

Here’s an overview of what awaits Ole Miss when it heads to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2021 Record: 3-9.

Head Coach: Geoff Collins

Collins is 9-25 during his time at Georgia Tech (2019-2021).

Offensive set: Spread

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning Starters on Offense: 3

The biggest key for the Yellow Jackets is third-year starting quarterback Jeff Sims. He did miss the end of last season with an injury, but he’s definitely the quarterback to watch. He’s a streaky player that can pass Georgia Tech into the lead and also turn the football over in a heartbeat. Last season Sims threw for 1,468 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

The bigger question is which skill players will be his primary running backs and go-to receivers? Running back Jahmyr Gibbs transferred to Alabama, and he was without question Georgia Tech’s best player in 2021. Additionally, wide receiver Kyric McGowan is now with the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

Up front, the offensive line is led by junior offensive tackle Williams, a massive 330-pound road grader that actually started his first game in a Georgia Tech uniform two seasons ago during a road game against Florida State, a 16-13 victory for the Yellow Jackets over the Seminoles.

QB Jeff Sims

RB Dontae Smith

WR Malachi Carter

WR Nate McCollum

WR Kalani Norris

TE Peje’ Harris

LT Pierce Quick

LG Paulo Vaipulu

C Weston Franklin

RG Paul Tchio

RT Jordan Williams

Returning Starters on Defense: 2

After giving up 33.5 points per game (No. 110 nationally) last year, Georgia Tech is switching up the defense a little bit. There will be more of a focus on placing specific players in a position to maximize their talents instead of just using a scheme.

It’s still a 4-2-5 look for the Yellow Jackets, but there could be some mixing and matching of personnel depending on the best players they face each week. Another important note is the young defensive line. Three sophomores – Noah Collins, Makius Scott and Kyle Kennard – are expected to start along the defensive front.

The most experienced defenders are linebackers Charlie Thomas (70 tackles, two interceptions) and Ayinde Eley (90 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss). The secondary does not possess a returning starter after giving up 273 yards per game (No. 121 nationally) through the air last season.

DE Noah Collins

DT Morris Joseph

DT Makius Scott

DE Kyle Kennard

LB Charlie Thomas

LB Ayinde Eley

CB Zamari Walton

CB Kenyatta Watson

NB Myles Sims

S Jaylon King

S Kaleb Edwards

