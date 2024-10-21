Rebels' Playoff Road: Oklahoma is First, Georgia is Scary | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss playoff picture is crystal clear, and the road is pretty wide with four games that the Rebels should be favored in and one against a dominant, supremely-talented roster that just took apart Texas. Looking around college football, every SEC team may close with two or more losses this season, so I will say this Ole Miss absolutely can win out. But after the Kentucky game, we are going to focus on Oklahoma and not get too ahead of ourselves.
The bye week brought some massive news for the Locked On Ole Miss Podcast. The podcast that has being growing in the shadows is going mainstream, at least in North Mississippi, having been picked up for distribution by ABC 24 in Memphis, the home for SEC football in that area. All Locked On Ole Miss Podcasts will be available on their 24+ app and on the website at abc24.com/watch. I will also be a regular guest on the 24th Floor Sports streaming show that will air on the 24+ app and potentially on the linear channel in the future.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the Week 9 SEC betting lines around the league in a weekend that will see Texas A&M or LSU get their second loss in what continues to be a crazy SEC 2024 football season.
