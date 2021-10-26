Rebels QB Matt Corral Rises In Latest SI NFL Mock Draft

We are officially at the midway point of the College Football regular season which means it is time to start guessing which college stars are getting selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In the midst of a stellar Heisman campaign, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is proving to be one of the more enticing prospects as we slowly get to draft season. NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated currently has Corral going third overall to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report: Possessing very good underneath accuracy, Corral is able to get the ball to tightly covered receivers. He is a capable off-platform thrower, getting rid of the football under pressure and improvising successfully.

Corral has been lights out this season for the Rebels. He has scored at will on opposing defenses with his arm or legs and has also shown improvement as a decision-maker. He has never looked panicked or overwhelmed and has shown he is capable of delivering in big moments.

During the Tennessee game, Corral put the team on his back rushing for 195 yards and throwing for 231 yards with two touchdowns.

Corral also proved he can hang in a shootout when rival Arkansas came to town in week six. Dominating what at the time was a highly-touted Razorback defense, Corral threw for 287 yards two touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards, and two touchdowns.

In the LSU game, Corral did not have a big day stats-wise. The quarterback showed instead that he is capable of managing a game and letting the skill positions around him do most of the work.

Corral’s stellar season could win him the Heisman Trophy which would only boost his already soaring draft stock. If his season continues its current trajectory, Corral might just find himself being selected very high in the 2022 NFL Draft.

