Rebels RB Ulysses Bentley Could Destroy Middle Tennessee | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how running back Ulysses Bentley IV might be primed to break out against Middle Tennessee this week. With a patchwork front seven, the secondary is the best part of the Blue Raiders team, so that means if Lane Kiffin was serious about running the ball, you could see the explosive Ole Miss running back not just break one run, but multiple runs.
We are joined by Sam Doughton of GoBlueRaiders.com to talk about the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and what kind of threat they can pose the Ole Miss Rebels. Nicolas Vatiatto is a playmaker at quarterback that Doughton compares to Diego Pavia from the Vanderbilt Commodores, and he will be the key player for this offense. MTSU also rotates five tight ends and uses a lot of 12 personnel in its offense.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about what happened exactly in that Tennessee Tech game last week and what went wrong for MTSU. We talk about why the defense is probably ahead of an offense that got "stagnant" in Week 1 for Derek Mason, and we also found out some uniform tidbits for the Blue Raiders this weekend.
