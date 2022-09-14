Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Improves NFL Draft Stock After Hot Start

It is only Week 3 of the college football regular season, but it is never too early to look ahead to the 2023 National Football League Draft.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson released a list of five collegiate prospects who have improved their draft stock in the first two weeks of the season.

One of the five 2023 prospects named was Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo, the No. 1 wideout for the Rebels this fall.

Here is what Sports Illustrated had to say about Mingo's rising draft stock.

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss Mingo showed an ability to make circus catches in two ways Saturday. A good bet to make is if a wideout is going to be featured in the Ole Miss passing game, he’s going to be productive. Mingo is in his fourth season at Ole Miss, and after missing half of last year due to injury, he may be ready for a breakout this season.

Mingo made two acrobatic catches versus the Central Arkansas Bears and, in the process, eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards with the Rebels.

In four seasons with Ole Miss, Mingo has hauled in 67 receptions for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

Mingo also added his first career rushing attempt and rushing touchdown to his resume in Week 1 versus the Troy Trojans.

The Brandon, Miss., native looks primed for a breakout his senior year after appearing in just six games last fall, and based on his performance through two games, Mingo could be a name to remember when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

