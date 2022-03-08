A New Rebel No. 1 Target? Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders Ready For NFL Journey

Braylon Sanders talks Matt Corral, the future of Ole Miss football and his role at the next level at the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS -- Braylon Sanders laughs when asked about Dontario Drummond. The two Ole Miss receivers have been friends since their early days in Oxford, but he also views him as a competitor.

Sanders and Drummond's overall style of play is different. Drummond, a 6-1 target known for playing the perimeter, uses his size to win matchups against cornerbacks. Sanders, who stands just over 6-0, says it's his speed that helps him win at the point of attack.

Just don't mention that to Drummond. Sanders is sure he'll comment on his wheels being an x-factor to his game.

"He's going to get mad at me for saying that," Sanders joked Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're just different receivers. I'm more of the one that works downfield and taking the top off of defenses while he's more yards after catch guy."

Vertical option, yards after catch, a mix of both? All areas of a receivers' game are warranted in the pros. Sanders is one third of the Rebels' trio hoping their week in Indianapolis is enough to make the cut on draft week in late April.

Drummond and Sanders worked drills Thursday evening on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium. Their overall numbers will suffice for now, but the Rebels' Pro Day on March 24 will be the final rehearsal before the big show.

Sanders is likely looking to up his speed just a tad. He posted a 4.48 40 as his best time during the dash. Drummond is likely hoping his 4.61 will be faster close to home.

The name most of the country wanted to see in action was Rebels' standout quarterback Matt Corral. He met with scouts, talked with GMs and coaches while also spitting some facts on his game with reporters.

That was it for the junior as he heads back to practice. Corral did not participate in on-field drills after suffering an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. He'll be ready to go in two weeks, hoping his throws at the Pro Day will be enough to make him the first Rebels' quarterback selected in the first round since Eli Manning in 2004.

Sanders isn't worried about Corral sitting out. He's seen the zip behind the California kid's cannon for three seasons. Turn on the tape to see QB1 according to the Rebels' receiver.

"You can see it on film," Sanders said of Corral. "Just watching it personally in practice and in the film room, he's a guy that's going to be looking to come in and start right away. He's going to put his team on his back and continue to do what he did in school.

"He's going to do what it takes to win a Super Bowl."

A quarterback is only as strong as his supporting cast. Corral loved his "hood" receivers, a nickname Drummond came up with him and Sanders. Last season, the Rebels' offense exploded, finishing third in the SEC in passing yards.

Sanders tallied 549 yards off 24 catches and averaged 22.9 yards per catch. Drummond became the go-to No. 1 weapon, recording over 1,000 yards of 76 receptions.

And Corral? Well, what didn't he do? He finished with a completion raiting of nearly 68 percent and tacked on 20 touchdowns through the air. With his legs, Corral made sure to keep SEC defenders on their toes, averaging four yards per run and adding 11 more scores rushing.

Sanders said that was a testament to offensive design of Lane Kiffin. Both he and former Rebels' coach Matt Luke wanted to run the spread, but Kiffin wanted the explosive plays.

"He wanted to take the tops of defenses and expose the weakness in the secondary," Sanders said. "(Kiffin) also wanted to get the ball to our backs as well."

Explosions cause an aftermath effect. The result of Kiffin's eruption? Try the school's first 10-win season in program history.

If that's not enough, Ole Miss has been dubbed "Transfer U" thanks to players such as running back Zach Evans, defensive back Isheem Young and quarterback Jaxson Dart joining the squad to run it back in 2022.

No, it's no fluke according to Sanders. Finishing second in the SEC West was the wake up call all 13 other programs needed to hear in the conference.

"I feel like we should have won it last year," Sanders said. "They have a good shot of winning the SEC this year. It's all about building on what he left off last year and continue to do what it takes."

Sanders leaves school for greener pastures. He hopes to follow a similar path to Rebels greats such as Elijah Moore, D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. All three receivers have become top targets for their respective teams.

Why not Sanders? Why not Drummond?

With the success of young quarterbacks reconnecting with their college receivers, the trend could lead Sanders or Drummond onto the roster where Corral calls home. He says that chemistry is something that can't be taught, but rather formed.

And yes, he isn't opposed of keeping the chemistry alive a little longer with his QB1.

"If the team feels like they need to draft both of us, it's a great decision," Sanders said. "Get both of us on the field, and we'll continue to do what we did in college."

