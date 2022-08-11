College Football America Releases Rebels SEC Ranking

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked fifth in the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason SEC Rankings.

The SEC rankings are based on the College Football America Yearbook’s overall Top 131 rankings, which ranks every team in FBS entering the season.

Alabama was picked first in the conference, followed by defending national champion Georgia. Ole Miss is No. 16 overall and is fifth in the SEC going into the season.

The Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the 2021 season by blowing out the Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the FBS title game in Indianapolis. Alabama beat Georgia, 41-24, in the SEC title game a little more than one month earlier.

Next up in the rankings is LSU at No. 8. The Tigers were just 6-7 last year, but they have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, who led Notre Dame to an 11-2 record in 2021.

Texas A&M, fresh off of an 8-4 season that included a win over Alabama, checks in at No. 12. The Aggies will likely start LSU transfer Max Johnson, at quarterback.

Ole Miss is the first of four-straight SEC teams ranked in the Top 131. Florida is No. 17, followed by Auburn at No. 18 and Kentucky at No. 19.

Tennessee is ranked No. 23 and Arkansas No. 29, giving the SEC the most teams ranked in the Top 30. The remaining SEC teams in order include Mississippi State (No. 36), South Carolina (No. 37), Missouri (No. 52) and Vanderbilt (No. 86).

Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin hope to build on the momentum of last year's 10-win season with some new faces starting on both sides of the ball. The Rebels return five starters each on offense and defense. Three of the Rebels' final five games are on the road.

The College Football America 2022 Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

