Six Rebels Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

The Southeastern Conference released its 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams on Tuesday, and six Ole Miss Rebels were selected by the coaches of the SEC.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker and receiver Jonathan Mingo earned second-team honors, while running back Zach Evans, defensive back A.J. Finley, defensive lineman Cedric Johnson, and offensive lineman Jeremy James were named to the third team.

Evans, Broeker, Mingo, and James were also recently selected to the 2022 SEC media's preseason All-SEC team.

Broeker racks up yet another preseason honor as the iron man of the Ole Miss offensive line prepares for his final season as a Rebel. Broeker has not missed a game since arriving on campus in 2019 and allowed just two sacks in 497 pass-blocking snaps last fall. The senior will be moving inside to guard this fall after holding down the left tackle position for three seasons.

Broeker was awarded the J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award following spring practices, given annually to a senior lineman who has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to Ole Miss. The award recipient is determined by the coaching staff.

Mingo is ready to lead the Ole Miss receiving room this fall after only appearing in six games in 2021 due to a broken foot. The senior leads all returning wideouts with 26 total starts and has recorded 61 receptions, 897 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in his three seasons at Ole Miss.

Evans is the focal point of the Rebel offense after being rated as the No. 2 running back in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, according to 247Sports. The former TCU Horned Frog leads all Power Five running backs in yards after contact per attempt (4.8) since 2020.

James was the highest-rated Ole Miss offensive lineman last year with a grade of 75.9, according to Pro Football Focus. James helped pave the way for the No. 1 rushing attack in the SEC last year and aims to continue his dominance at left tackle this fall.

Finley appeared in 13 games last season and led the Rebels with three interceptions. He also led all Ole Miss defensive backs in tackles with 91 and was third on the team in pass breakups with four.

Johnson also appeared in 13 games last fall, mainly at the defensive end position opposite former Rebel Sam Williams. In 2021, Johnson recorded 33 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and finished second on the team in sacks with 6.5.

