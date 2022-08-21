Former Ole Miss do-it-all weapon John Rhys Plumlee will have a chance to start at quarterback once again at Central Florida.

According to UCF coach Gus Malzahn, Plumlee is expected to start in Week 1 against South Carolina State. The former Rebels quarterback-turned-receiver beat out sophomore Mikey Keene and freshman Thomas Castellanos to earn the job during fall camp.

Malzahn elected to make the announcement via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Plumlee is best known for his efforts during the 2019 season at Ole Miss. Splitting reps with Matt Corral, the Hattiesburg native played in nine games, starting in eight. That season, Plumee set the program’s freshman rushing record with 1,023 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

As a passer, Plumless struggled with consistency, completing just 52.7 percent of his throws for 910 yards and four touchdowns. Then-coach Matt Luke would often rotate Corral and Plumlee in the backfield depending on the formation.

When the Rebels hired Lane Kiffin away from Florida Atlantic, Plumlee remained at quarterback, but ultimately lost the job to Corral full-time for the 2020 season. Last fall, Kiffin elected to move Plumlee to receiver full-time.

In his final year with the Rebels, Plumlee recorded 19 catches for 201 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per catch. He elected to transfer following Ole Miss' 10-3 season in hopes of playing quarterback at a different program.

Plumlee is set to replace two-year starter Dillion Gabriel, who elected to transfer to Oklahoma following a season-ending injury in Week 3 against Louisville. During his time with the Knights, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Rebels open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Troy. Kiffin has yet to announce with sophomore Luke Altmyer or USC transfer Jaxson Dart will be the starter against the Trojans.

