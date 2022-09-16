Rebels vs. Yellow Jackets Week 3 Predictions

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they play their first road game of the season when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas last weekend. Georgia Tech (1-1) is coming off its first win of the season, beating Western Carolina, 35-17.

The two teams have met just four times, and the series is tied 2-2. But, there has only been one true ‘home’ game for the two teams, and that was in 1946, when Georgia Tech beat Ole Miss, 24-7, at Grant Field. Their other three meetings have come in bowl games. They’re tied 1-1 in Atlanta, with Ole Miss winning their bowl matchup in 1971, 41-18, in the Peach Bowl.

Their last meeting was in 2013 in Nashville at the Music City Bowl, which Ole Miss won, 25-17. So the Rebels carry a two-game winning streak into this matchup.

As to who will quarterback Ole Miss on Saturday, coach Lane Kiffin talked to the media on Monday. Luke Altmyer started last week’s game but left with an upper body injury and was replaced by Jaxson Dart, who started in Week 1. Kiffin has not named a starter, though he believes that Altmyer has a chance to be ready on Saturday.

The Rebels have moved up in both the AP Top 25 and in the Fan Nation SEC poll.

Here are the predictions of the staff of The Grove Report.

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Rebels will enter a hostile environment at Georgia Tech in a nationally-televised game. But Ole Miss will beat Tech’s rushing attack with its own three-headed monster at running back of Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins, and Ulysses Bentley IV in what should be a blowout. Ole Miss 45, Georgia Tech 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Fun fact — this will be just the second time these two teams have played a true home/road game. The not-so-fun fact for Ole Miss is that Georgia Tech won that one true home/road game. Don’t hold that loss against the Rebels. It was back in 1946. I’m not going to pretend I know what coach Lane Kiffin will do at quarterback this week. But Ole Miss has enough overall talent to make it to 3-0. Ole Miss 33, Georgia Tech 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Jaxson Dart? Luke Altmyer? Lane Kiffin? Either way, the Rebels win because of their ground game from Evans and Bentley. Ole Miss 34, Georgia Tech 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ole Miss will hit the road to take on Georgia Tech and walk away with an easy 3-0 record ahead of conference play. Ole Miss 55, Georgia Tech 14

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Ole Miss should have no trouble handling the Yellow Jackets on the road this week, regardless of who’s at quarterback. Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 14

