LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The Bears play in the ASUN in FCS.

Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 28-10 victory over Troy last weekend.

Central Arkansas (0-1) is a solid FCS program led by head coach Nathan Brown, who is 25-20 in four seasons. But the Bears are also trying to get a foothold in a conference that is sponsoring football for the first time this season and sharing an automatic playoff berth with the Western Athletic Conference.

Pregame

Ole Miss will be rolling with a different starting quarterback on Saturday night, as coach Lane Kiffin told reporters on Monday that sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer will be starting under center for Ole Miss.

The captains for Ole Miss in Week 2 are defensive lineman KD Hill, defensive back Otis Reese, and offensive lineman Eli Acker.

First Quarter

Q1 (12:55): Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer completes a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Trigg.

Ole Miss 7, Central Arkansas 0

Q1 (7:12): Ole Miss defensive back Ladarius Tennison recovers a bad punt snap for a touchdown.

Ole Miss 14, Central Arkansas 0

Q1 (5:35): Ole Miss blocks the Central Arkansas punt attempt. The Rebels have the ball on the four-yard line.

Q1 (5:02): Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer's pass is complete to tight end Michael Trigg for the duo's second touchdown connection of the day.

Ole Miss 21, Central Arkansas 0

