Podcast: What’s Next for Ole Miss’ Outlook Through Three Quarters of the Season?

Ole Miss fell to 6-3 (4-3) on the year, following its 35-point home loss to Georgia in Week 10.

The Rebels simply got dominated from start to finish and scored their only touchdown of the game after trailing 35-0 in the third quarter. The loss didn’t mathematically eliminate Ole Miss from the 12-team College Football Playoffs at this time, but it did remove the control the Rebels once had of their postseason destiny.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis examines the loss and gives his reaction to what happened Saturday night in episode 110 of The Rebel Rundown. Komis also dives into what it means for the Rebels and the rest of their 2026 season.

Ole Miss has three regular season games remaining against Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State to close out the month before learning its postseason destination.

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What Pete Golding said about the loss

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) scores a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero (6) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you can watch the first play on both sides of the ball and (see) the lack of execution on the very first play of the game,” Golding said Monday. “I mean it’s a zone cut. Just an easy concept. Worked all week and just a misfit. We don’t execute. Then we have a missed tackle at the second level. We talked about ‘Look, you’ve got to limit the explosive plays versus Georgia offense. You have to make them drive the field’.

We didn’t do that. They had 11 explosives for 299 yards. I mean some of them are the ball is up and we mis-time a pick, and now it goes from a pick to a touchdown. I mean you’re going to have some of those. But the layups to where we had a lack of execution versus a really good football team…You can’t do that. So that was kind of last night and they owned it and there were several things as a staff that we owned. That we’ve got to have better plans and put them in better positions and make sure we’re using all the pieces that we have effectively.”

“Obviously there’s a feeling of disappointment, regardless of how many it is. “They put a lot into this and they want to put their focus on their preparation and playing well — and we didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well, we didn’t play well and that’s the outcome you’re going to get when you do that. But I think they did a really good job last night of focusing on the why and both from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint. We just gotta focus on what we can control and the bottom line — we’re not executing the way we need to and there’s times from a (play) calling standpoint that we need to put them in better positions.”

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