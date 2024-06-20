Regular Season Matchup vs. Georgia Bulldogs 'Will Tell All' For Ole Miss Rebels in 2024
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have created a ton of buzz this offseason after scouring the NCAA Transfer Portal for some of the best talent on the market. After recruiting elite defensive players, big pieces along the offensive line, a new running back committee, and an electric wideout in Juice Wells, the Rebels have received favorable rankings in nearly every preseason poll released this offseason.
Ole Miss is extremely talented on paper, and it would not be far-fetched to say this is the greatest roster assembled in program history, but can the Rebels put it all together on the field? Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have their eyes set on their first-ever playoff berth, but you can only get there if you make it through the regular season. Yes, the Rebels would have technically made the new 12-team playoff format in two of the last three seasons, but every fan knows that anything can happen in this sport.
With the SEC now division-less, Ole Miss no longer has to worry about facing the Alabama Crimson Tide annually, which certainly gives them an edge in 2024. However, Alabama has been replaced by an even greater foe in 2024: the Georgia Bulldogs. With Ole Miss' schedule looking favorable in 2024, Georgia is the only real contender on the docket this season, along with a difficult road trip to LSU. This matchup will offer the Rebels a chance at revenge for the beatdown they suffered in Athens last season, and it will also be a great test to see how ready Ole Miss is for the postseason.
The SEC Unfiltered podcast took time on Thursday to talk about Ole Miss' sky-high aspirations and how crucial its matchup versus UGA is in 2024.
"You didn't revamp your roster to beat Kentucky, Arkansas, Furman, Middle Tennessee State, South Carolina, or Oklahoma," Chris Phillips said via SEC Unfiltered. "You did it to win a game like this against Georgia... We're gonna find out what this [Ole Miss] roster is all about. Is this superstar roster truly living up to the hype, or was the gap too wide to make up in just one offseason even with the portal additions?
"That game late in the season against the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford will tell all for the Rebels."