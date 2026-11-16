Road Struggles Highlight Ole Miss’ Failure for CFP Return

It’s official. Ole Miss will not be returning to the College Football Playoffs this season.

With the right three-loss resume, Ole Miss could’ve made a real case to get back to meaningful postseason play. However, that likelihood took a substantial hit when Ole Miss endured its uncompetitive 35-point loss to Georgia at home.

Still, the possibilities weren’t completely at zero percent entering Week 11.

But now, Sunday’s result in Norman sealed away any case the Rebels could’ve made with a strong regular season finish.

The Rebels fell to 6-4 (4-4) on Sunday, following their seven-point road loss to Oklahoma, which completely eliminates any of the (slim) chances Ole Miss had of qualifying for the 12-team race.

“(The season’s) not done yet. Yes, it probably knocked us out of the College Football Playoffs,” Trinidad Chambliss admitted shortly after the result. “But I still got two more regular season games with my guys and the coaches that brought me here. I just poured so much into this program and this team. I’m truly just grateful and just blessed. Honestly, just blessed.”

“I think we’re all disappointed. Absolutely,” head coach Pete Golding reiterated. “I think you take every week and evaluate every week after every game. You know what did we do well, going up to it that led to success. What did we not do as coaches and as players to not have success? And I think you take every week independent of its own however the program’s gotten to a place. There’s high expectations every year. I love that and used to that and that’s how it should be.”

Road struggles proved to be insurmountable

Nov 15, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss' Joshua Dye (28) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Oklahoma's Michael Boganowski (25) during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 10 games Ole Miss has played in four true road games and has only walked away with one victory in those instances. That lone victory came against a rebuilding Vanderbilt team, as Ole Miss was coming off its bye to open its October slate.

Ole Miss' first loss came in Gainesville to Florida where the Rebels lost by 24 points. Its second came against Texas in Austin just a few weeks later, where Ole Miss found itself trailing 24-3 going into halftime. Then Sunday in Norman happened, in regards to its shortcomings on the road.

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En route to its 13-win campaign that saw Ole Miss reach the national semifinal round just last season, the Rebels’ true road record was flipped with a 3-1 showing.

Considering the expectations entering the season with what Ole Miss was able to return from its playoff roster and what it was able to add through the transfer portal, the 2026 season will go down as a massive disappointment.

Just as Golding somewhat alluded to during his postgame press conference.

Although he and the team are well aware of what’s been an underwhelming season, Golding’s approach towards the players mindset remains process orientated.

“If every year, strictly from a player’s perspective based on if they’re successful or not if they win a national championship, a lot of players would be really pissed off. So as a player, that’s what we don’t want their expectations on. We want what it takes to be a champion and all that. We understand from a program standpoint and the investment in the program. There’s expectations and there’s compete for championships as it should be. But from a player’s perspective, when you start focusing on the wrong stuff, your mind is not in the moment and you’re not doing your job at the end of the day. So I think from a player standpoint, that should have been the last thing on their mind, which we try to preach all year,” Golding explained. “Let’s develop championship habits that lead to potentially competing for championships.

I think the stigma now of everybody’s life’s over and all this type of stuff, they can have a lot of value they can create for themselves and no different what I told the team last week, and that’s from a retention standpoint, that’s whether they want to go to the portal and transfer, or they’re trying to increase the value of the first contract for the NFL. But if it’s just about money while you play this game, I don’t want you. There’s a part of competing and being with your teammates and grinding and the lessons that you learn with a team and creating a legacy for this team. And so that was one of the big things to me that I’m really disappointed in the opportunity to win ten games. I think that creates its own legacy for every team regardless where you play. I mean that’s a big deal to me.”

Golding’s NFL caliber quarterback is moving forward from Sunday’s game with appreciation for the opportunity still in front of him, as Chambliss only has a maximum of three career collegiate games remaining.

As one of the leaders of the Rebels, Chambliss is hoping his teammates take a similar approach.

“Just going back to my way. I sent the text out to the guys yesterday, just saying I love them and whatever it is you for — you play for the last name on your back or other reasons — just compete your ass off,” Chambliss added. “Play like this is the last game you ever play because nothing is guaranteed in life and we’re honestly blessed to be given opportunities like this. That’s my approach going into the next two games.

There’s other kids out there that would love to be in my position that would love to be the quarterback at Ole Miss, so just going in attacking it, enjoying football and having fun with my guys. This season, this is not where we want to be, but it is what it is. Now we just gotta put our best tape on Saturday versus Wofford and go from there. Just having an open mindset and just gonna enjoy it for the rest of the year.”

The Rebels will round out their 2026 regular season against Wofford and Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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