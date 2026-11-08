With Three Losses, Ole Miss’ CFP Hopes Feel out of Reach

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ chances to return to the College Football Playoffs more than likely took a fatal hit in Week 10.

Georgia returned to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since getting dominated in 2024, and Saturday’s matchup also marked the first meeting between the two programs since Ole Miss’ upset win in last year’s Sugar Bowl playoff quarterfinal.

The No. 2 ranked Bulldogs played like a team that had vengeance on their mind and accomplished the mission, embarrassing Ole Miss, 42-7, in what was Kirby Smart’s first win in Oxford.

Georgia delivered Ole Miss its third loss of the season, putting the Rebels at 6-3 (4-3) with little time to make up the necessary ground to qualify for meaningful postseason play. The rest of the season slate for Ole Miss features Oklahoma (5-4), Wofford (5-5) and Mississippi State (4-5).

Nowhere near the type of teams a program would want to face when trying to resurrect its season’s resume. Two blowout losses, and a game against Texas in which it took everything for the Rebels to claw their way back into during the second half, give Ole Miss a sizable black eye.

A three-loss SEC may get into the big dance, but it shouldn’t be the Rebels.

Ole Miss may disagree

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite being visibly dejected during postgame, starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss doesn’t believe the Rebels’ loss ruined their season outlook.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate we lost tonight, but I don’t think this ruins our season,” Chambliss explained. “I feel like we still have three or four more games left, so looking forward to those games and doing whatever it takes to try to win out. I guess let people be proud of Ole Miss and give reasons for ourselves to compete for a national championship. But it starts with watching this film, getting back to the drawing board, seeing what we did wrong and having a great week of practice for Oklahoma.”

First-year head coach Pete Golding has never worried about aspects that are out of his team’s control, and isn’t about to start going down that path now that the Rebels’ season resume lies squarely in the hands of the playoff committee.

“I think that’s kind of how you set it up from an offseason standpoint of what you’re putting up on the billboards and your message and all that. We don’t really talk about a national championship, we talk about a championship mindset and what it takes to compete for championships and what it looks like every day…It’s never been a banner up there, but yeah obviously they come here with the expectation of wanting to compete for a national championship.

But in order to do that you gotta do what champions do and that takes a lot Monday through Friday,” Golding said. “Our focus is going to go back to what we can control and that’s where we get lost around here, in my opinion, at times. We worry about things that we can’t control and all we can control is coming back in here tomorrow and evaluating this tape and getting this fixed. That’s starting with me.”

How can the Rebels assure that their dejecting loss to Georgia doesn’t spill over into the final quarter of the 2026 season?

“Just having a short memory of this. Still kind of soak in what we did wrong…We just gotta look back and see what went wrong and see how we can get better and improve in those areas then go from there. Just try to have a positive mindset coming into this week and finishing off the rest of the season because you don’t want guys, you don’t want the team to feel sorry for themselves or feel like the season’s over,” Chambliss reiterated. “Because honestly I don’t think our season’s over, so we just gotta have that positive mindset going into the week.”

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