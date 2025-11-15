Schedule Update: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Start Time in Week 12 Matchup
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in a primetime SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive in Oxford with a significant challenge ahead in Week 12.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter," Kiffin said this week.
"Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Oxford, all eyes will be on the Rebels as the program looks to further solidify its College Football Playoff chances.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -500
- Florida: +385
Total
- Over 53.5 (-110)
- Under 53.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
Lane Kiffin's Take: 1-0 Mentality
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.