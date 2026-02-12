Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide Target

Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County four-star linebacker Kareem Palmer has blossomed into one of the Peach State's top defensive weapons with programs from coast-to-coast entering the mix in his recruitment.

Palmer checks in as a Top-25 linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in after a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Auburn Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his time at the high school level.

Now, add Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet with the coaching staff in Oxford making the call this week to the talented Peach State defender.

As Palmer's rise continues, there remains a primary focus on the likes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida Gators, among others, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine as contenders emerge.

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program has now entered the race, but the coaching staff is casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers rolling out left and right.

The New Offer: WR Brylan Oduor

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman three-star wide receiver Brylan Oduor continues generating significant buzz on the recruiting trail with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit.

Oduor checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America eyeing the Tennessee native as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Syracuse Orange, among several others, across his prep career.

Clark Lea and the Commodores became the first SEC school to dish out an offer his way with others following - including Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The coaching staff in Oxford made the call to Oduor this week with a scholarship being put on the table for the standout pass-catcher.

Now, all eyes remain on a pivotal offseason in Oxford with an opportunity to build momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

