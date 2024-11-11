SEC Announces Fine For Ole Miss Fans Storming Field Twice in Win Over Georgia
The celebration experienced in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday will go down in Ole Miss lore, but now the bill has come from the league office.
The SEC announced on Monday that the Rebels will be fined a total of $350,000 for fans storming the field in Saturday's win over the Georgia Bulldogs. The first $250,000 of that total comes from the fans taking the field after the game (the second time in as many years that Ole Miss fans have stormed the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium). The additional $100,000 comes from fans entering the playing area before the game officially ended.
With about 16 seconds left in the game on Saturday, Georgia turned the ball over on downs, and fans in attendance apparently mistook that play as the end of the game, resulting in a premature field rush. They were ushered back off of the playing surface only to storm the field again, this time officially after the Rebels kneeled out the clock.
The jubilation in Oxford reached some pretty high levels as fans not only celebrated on the field surface but also tore down the goal posts in the process. This comes after arguably one of the biggest wins in school history for Ole Miss over one of the top programs in college football, a win that kept the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes alive in the 2024 season.
Fortunately for Ole Miss, they have a few weeks to replace the goal posts. The Rebels are off this week before hitting the road to face the Florida Gators on Nov. 23, and they will then close out the regular season at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl set to take place on Black Friday.