PARTY IN THE SIP: Ole Miss Fans Storm Field Following Huge Win Over Georgia
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels picked up one of the biggest wins in program history on Saturday night, taking down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 28-10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
This game was big for the Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) for a number of reasons. First, it kept Ole Miss alive in the College Football Playoff race, a goal that was established in the offseason after the Rebels revamped their roster through the transfer portal.
It also provided some historical significance, however. Saturday marked Ole Miss' first win over a top-five opponent since 2015 (at Alabama), and the Rebels joined Alabama as the only team to defeat Georgia since 2021. The last non-Alabama team to take down the Dawgs before this weekend was Florida in 2020.
Many fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium were already field level during the final minute of the game, and some stormed the field prematurely when they thought the game had ended on a turnover on downs by the Bulldogs. Eventually, however, the fans got their opportunity to celebrate, and they took full advantage.
Ole Miss On SI photographer Carleigh Harbin was on scene and captured the moments as they unfolded. You can view some of these images below.
