'SEC Nation' Headed to Oxford for Top-15 Game Between Ole Miss and Kentucky

The SEC Network pregame show will be in The Grove this Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- "SEC Nation," SEC Network's college football pregame show, will be in Oxford this weekend when the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels play host to the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats.

Both the Rebels and the Wildcats saw slight rises in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after both teams turned in shaky wins against Group of Five opponents on Saturday. Ole Miss knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home by a final score of 35-27, and Kentucky captured a 31-23 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

SEC Network show "Marty & McGee" will also air prior to SEC Nation on Saturday. The former is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT followed by SEC Nation at 9 a.m.

Jaxson Dart was named as the lone starting quarterback for Ole Miss on Saturday, the first time that has been the case all season. The Rebel gunslinger accumulated over 100 through the air alongside 100 on the ground. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins also had a strong day in the rushing department, pushing over 120 yards on the day.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Kentucky is slated for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be aired on ESPN. 

