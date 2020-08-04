The Grove Report
SEC Pushes Back Training Camp Start Date

Nate Gabler

HOOVER, Ala. (Southeastern Conference) – The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Last week the SEC announced its intention to begin the 2020 season on September 26 as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19. The original start date of September 5 would have allowed for preseason football practice to begin August 7.

In the revised SEC preseason football calendar, from August 7-16 schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.

Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

SEC will NOT hold traditional fall training camps

Nate Gabler

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Rod Orr Lists Ole Miss Among Top 5

Rod Orr, one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, is very much considering joining Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference teamed up to take a look at six of the most dynamic, do-it-all backfield players in the conference.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter: “We’re super optimistic that we’re going to play (football)”

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter is confident we're going to play college football this fall. He sees the delayed start date is more of a safety feature.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/3

The MLB is back and that means there's a few former Rebels you can be following as sports return. Here's the latest on how the Pro Rebs are doing.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest in Oxford. Here's the top stories that you might have missed out of Ole Miss this past week.

Nate Gabler

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

A look at where the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 stands as August gets under way.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo Pushing Back Against SEC Return to Play Protocols

Before the SEC approved their 10-game, conference-only schedule on Thursday, players from around the SEC met privately to discuss the risks. One of the loudest voices on the call was Ole Miss junior MoMo Sanogo.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Football Commit Dink Jackson

Ole Miss football's newest commitment fo the 2021 recruiting class comes in the form of Dink Jackson, a versatile defender out of Florida. What does he bring to the table?

Nate Gabler

Pac12 players threatening holdout

Nate Gabler