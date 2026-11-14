SEC Reveals New TV Schedule for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels were originally set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT. However, yesterday's FAA shutdown meant the Rebels were at risk of not making it to Norman on time for kickoff.

The Rebels were waiting until late Friday night, trying to figure out travel plans. It was eventually decided that the team would travel to Oklahoma on Saturday. Ole Miss was unable to fly out before 4 p.m. on Saturday, and as a result, the game was pushed to Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

The SEC's decision drew criticism, as Oklahoma's athletic director said the university would have to forfeit if it refused to play on Sunday and noted that Ole Miss was the only team unable to resolve its travel issues. However, the SEC stood firm that the charter company Ole Miss is contracted with couldn't accommodate the late-night travel that would've been required.

Nonetheless, the decision was made; let's look into further adjustments made to accommodate the move and what the move could mean for the game conditions.

New Game Time and TV Details

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss jogs off the field during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Even with moving to a different day and time, the matchup will still be aired on SEC Network when it's played on Sunday. Other non-football SEC matchups have been moved to accommodate the matchup.

Texas and South Carolina were scheduled to play in the SEC Soccer Tournament championship match on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. That game has now been pushed back two hours and will begin at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Eastern Michigan and Kentucky were set to play a women's basketball game on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network. That game has kept its start time but will now be played on SEC Network+, the SEC's streaming platform.

The Rebels' new kickoff time is the same as that of multiple NFL games. Additionally, it's expected to be cold and rainy in Norman at the time of the game. Still, Ole Miss and Oklahoma will be preparing for rare Sunday morning SEC football.

Those conditions may not favor the Rebels, but in a game where Ole Miss' playoff hopes are on the line, the team needs to learn how to adapt and be ready for the 12 p.m. CT kickoff time.

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