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The Grove Report

Ole Miss Slides Big in CFP Rankings Following Uncompetitive Loss to Georgia

Ole Miss dropped nine spots in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.
Tyler Komis|
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss debuted at No. 10 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings last week, but its positioning and circumstances have changed since the weekend. 

The Rebels are looking to regroup following their uncompetitive, 42-7, home loss to Georgia in Week 10 and are aware that they no longer control their own postseason destiny with three regular season games to go.

The second week of the rankings is indicative of that as Ole Miss now stands at No. 19.    

“Me personally, I really don’t pay any mind to (the rankings). At the end of the day, it’s college football. Anything can happen at any time," starting safety Joenel Aguero said of the CFP Poll this week. "So I think just keeping our head down and working every week — and we’re going to see the outcomes. We just gotta keep working and let it play out.”

Here are the full rankings from this week's poll. 

Week 11 CFP Rankings

1. Georgia 

2. Utah 

3. Alabama 

4. UCLA 

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7, Miami 

8. Tennessee 

9. Indiana 

10. BYU

11. Kentucky 

12. Texas Tech 

13. Wake Forest 

14. Houston 

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15. Iowa 

16. Oregon 

17. South Carolina 

18. USC 

19. Ole Miss 

20. Ohio State 

21. LSU

22. Missouri 

23. Arizona 

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State 

Is the CFP realistic for Ole Miss? 

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts after the game against the Georgia
Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In short, no. 

That said, the Rebels are not mathematically eliminated from the College Football Playoffs through nine games. Ole Miss just needs a fair amount of chaos, particularly as it pertains to Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky plus more. 

Ole Miss does have the No. 2 strength of schedule and the No. 11 strength of record, according to ESPN’s FPI, but the Rebels’ distant losses to Florida and Georgia are significantly holding them back. The first half of its loss to Texas was trending in that direction as well, but Ole Miss showed enough resilience in Austin for that game to eventually come down to the final play. 

The other aspect that doesn’t help Ole Miss is its remaining slate of opponents. Oklahoma is the only team above .500 the Rebels have left on their schedule, with unfulfilling final games against Wofford (5-5) and Mississippi State (4-5) looming. It is worth mentioning that only six teams have more wins over teams above .500 than Ole Miss (four) so far this season.  

Kickoff between the Rebels and Sooners in Week 11 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Ole Miss currently sits as a narrow 1.5-point road favorite. 

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Tyler Komis
TYLER KOMIS

Bio: Tyler Komis is a beat reporter for Ole Miss On SI. He is a Biletnikoff Award and Lombardi Award voter from New Jersey with more than five years of sports reporting experience. Prior to joining On SI, he previously covered Ole Miss Athletics for 247Sports (2021-2026), chronicling the ascension of the football program and the beginning of its coaching transition to Pete Golding ahead of the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs. You can find Komis on social media channels, including X/Twitter @TylerKomis.

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