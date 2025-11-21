SEC Rival Labeled 'Real Threat' to Steal Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss Football
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" have stolen America's attention this week with the Ole Miss Rebels head coach remaining in headlines as he mulls over his future.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with the College Football Playoffs a reality, but Kiffin remains non-committal to the administration in Oxford long-term.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to land Kiffin if he were to depart the Magnolia State with multiple analysts believing the Gators could be the pick.
“Now, I don’t know if he can come back to Ole Miss. You can’t lead them on for this long. Now, there’s going to start to be animus," Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. "Like, ‘Why aren’t you signing an extension? What’s the problem?’ I think he’s going to Florida – I really do.
"I think he’s going to Florida and I think he’s going to be the next coach of the Gators, and I think that we’re going to have one of the biggest messes in college football history go down before the Playoff when Lane Kiffin steps away from a College Football Playoff team and goes to coach another team.”
But new predictions continue rolling in with the LSU Tigers beginning to pick up steam down the stretch for the most popular head coach on this year's carousel.
Now, fast forward to Friday, and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
Kiffin will meet with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter around noon, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI, with clarity surrounding his future set to be provided.
All eyes remain on Kiffin with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels swinging for the fences in order to have the coveted decision-maker on their sidelines in 2026.
