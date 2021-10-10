SEC Snapshot: Texas A&M Tops Tide, Georgia and Kentucky Remain Unbeaten

Another wild college football Saturday in the books and it wasn't just about the early window where the Red River Showdown and Ole Miss-Arkansas captivated the country.

Each window had its monster moments, momentum changes, and hard-to-believe sequences and the SEC was no exception to the upset element as Texas A&M toppled Alabama at home late into the night to shake up the top of the conference and national polls. Georgia will ascend to a unanimous No. 1 spot and there is another undefeated in the SEC East in Kentucky after doubling up LSU.

Let's take a tour of the conference.

Texas A&M 41, No. 1 Alabama 38

Up until Saturday night, the 2021 season had been about disappointment for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, but if there is any program-pacing win in an effort to salvage a perceived bad start, it's beating Alabama. Early Crimson Tide turnovers were taken advantage of by Zach Calzada and company while the Mike Elko-led defense disrupted Bryce Young's timing throughout the first half. It also limited the big plays to make 'Bama more methodical in its comeback attempt. But the character of the A&M roster revealed itself in the fourth quarter, down seven points with 5:00 to play. Calzada went 4 of 5 on the drive for 61 yards, including 25 on his best ball of the day, a display of touch to Ainias Smith over the shoulder to tie it up. A&M's defense held UA to a three-and-out and the young QB marched the Aggies into position for the game-winning field goal.

A&M controlled the pace of the game early on, took advantage of replacements in Alabama's front seven, and managed to slow down the pass rush in a strong game plan from Fisher. Defensively, the secondary made plays in one-on-one matchups and the aggression bothered Young like no program has been able to thus far. Throw in a winning turnover margin and an electric home-field advantage at Kyle Field and it was just enough for college football's best win of 2021.

No. 2 Georgia 34, No. 18 Auburn 10

There wouldn't be a letdown for Georgia after its dismantling of Arkansas a week prior, rivalry game or not. The best defense in America was at it again, holding the run-heavy Tigers to just 46 yards rushing on 29 attempts, making Bo Nix have to put up 38 attempts through the air, far from the game plan Bryan Harsin carved up. The unit made 10 stops behind AU's line of scrimmage, including four sacks, and as usual, the offense was efficient and didn't turn the ball over. Ladd McConkey stretched a good Auburn secondary and the Bulldog ground crew combined for 200 yards in another prove-it moment on a big stage. Kirby Smart's program has answered every call in 2021, despite injury and expectation, and another big test looms with Kentucky coming to town next week in what looks like a top 10 matchup.

No. 17 Ole Miss 52 No. 13 Arkansas 51

The wildest game of the day in the conference took place in Oxford. Both programs were looking to bounce back after losses to Georgia and Alabama, respectively, and it looked like it from the outset. Neither defense had an answer on the day, save for a savvy forced fumble by Rebel linebacker Chance Campbell, likely the only defensive bright spot on either side. Each running game went wild, topping the 300-yard mark, and the finish was even more memorable. KJ Jefferson and the Hog offense marched down the field to apparently tie the game on a clutch play with no time left on the clock. Sam Pittman elected to go for the win instead of force overtime, with a 2-point conversion, but the play never developed and the Rebels defense got the biggest stop of the day. A whopping 68 points were scored in the second half.

No. 16 Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Is this the end for Coach O in Baton Rouge? The Tigers hoisted the College Football Playoff crown in January of 2020, but it may as well seem like five years ago at this point. While the LSU running game showed some progress with Tyrion Davis-Price, it couldn't begin to slow the UK rushing attack, which blew by the 300-yard mark. Both Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke went over 100 yards and combined to average nearly nine yards per carry. The talent remains on the LSU roster but it cannot execute on either side of the ball. A peek on the upcoming schedule, with the Florida Gators kicking off four more games against ranked programs in a row, and there isn't a clear win outside of state lines the rest of the way for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Kentucky continues to show adaptability on offense and just enough on D to be considered one of the nation's best. Can it content with Georgia Saturday

No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

We won't spend a lot of time on this one. It's a total rebuild for Vandy in 2021 and Florida avoided any type of letdown along the way. Emory Jones had four scores and the defense forced a pair of turnovers in a relatively stout performance. This team should roll into Baton Rouge next weekend and take care of business ahead of the rivalry tilt with Georgia in Jacksonville.

Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Don't look now but Tennessee has scored well over 100 points over the last two weeks against SEC defenses. It's not just over-the-top passing plays, either, as Tiyon Evans has balanced out the Volunteer attack. Hendon Hooker has been red-hot as the trigger man and his rushing ability keeps defenses off balance. The defense has been opportunistic, all one could ask for amid the run, not allowing the big plays through the air it did early in the season. Expect points in Knoxville next weekend with Ole Miss in town.

Missouri 48, North Texas 35

The Tigers defense has a lot of work to do in terms of putting a full game together, but the offense continues to put up points. Mizzou ran wild against an inferior opponent, the fourth conference program to hit the 300-yard mark on Saturday, many thanks to running back Tyler Badie. The senior went for 217 yards and two scores on just 17 carries in what was a run-heavy weekend in SEC country.