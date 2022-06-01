Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Discusses 'Coach Speak', Professionalism at SEC Spring Meetings

This week marks Kiffin's first spring meetings in the SEC since taking the Ole Miss job.

DESTIN, Fla. -- The SEC has been full of drama the last few weeks, and the conference's spring meetings are currently underway in Destin.

The eyes of college football are on the meetings after a public spat between Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the use of name, image and likeness earlier this offseason. Lane Kiffin was also involved in the controversies on Twitter.

Despite this drama and infighting, Kiffin said on Tuesday that the meetings thus far have been civil.

"Somehow our group os more professional in the room together than they are on camera themselves," Kiffin said as he compared it to texting. "People say things things texting they don't in person."

Kiffin also addressed not being one to put out "coach speak" in press conference settings.

"I just think I've always just answered questions and not done the coach speak," Kiffin said. "That's not really on purpose. I've just always been that way."

Pat Smith, co-host of 3 Man Front and co-creator of The Paul Finebaum Show, posted a picture of the seating chart for the 2022 spring meeting on Twitter on Tuesday. Kiffin later reacted to Smith's tweet about the seating arrangement.

In his first SEC spring meeting, Kiffin is sitting next to Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Kiffin will be sitting across from Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is surrounded by SEC officials including former Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe.

Whatever happens during the 2022 spring meeting, Kiffin has arguably the best seat in the house to see how all of the business and drama unfolds.

