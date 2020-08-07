SEC To Announce Additional Football Opponents Tonight on SEC Network Show

The Southeastern Conference announced last week their plan to play a 10-game, conference only football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, they'll be unveiling who the two additional opponents for each school will be, doing so in a live show on SEC Network. Additional opponents will be announced at 5 p.m. Central Time (6 p.m. Eastern) on SEC Network.

For Ole Miss, they will already be playing the entire SEC West, plus a game at Vanderbilt and home for Florida. That means they'll be scheduled to play two of the additional five teams in the SEC East between Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The league is not expected to announce the full schedules on Friday. That decision will likely come later this weekend or early next week.

