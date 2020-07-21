SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

With the equivalent of a split decision, Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season, but two from LSU topped their rankings of the league's top-10 players overall.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris was selected the preseason SEC Offseason Player of the Year. Linebacker Dylan Moses, who missed last season with a knee injury, topped the voting for the Defensive Player of the Year. Wide receiver and return specialist Jaylen Waddle was tabbed the Special-Teams Player of the Year.

Perhaps thinking the SEC East might be ripe for a change at the top, Florida's Dan Mullen was the choice for Coach of the Year.

In 11 years as a head coach in the league (nine at Mississippi State), he's never won a division title. However, his teams finished second three times including the last two with the Gators.

Despite the honors, when asked to rank the top-10 players in the league, two from LSU stood out, with six Crimson Tide players helping round out the top finishers:

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama Najeh Harris, RB, Alabama Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama Kyle Trask, QB, Florida; (tie) Jaylen Waddle, WR/RS Alabama

Also received votes (in alphabetical order): Nick Bolton, LB Missouri; KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State; Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss; Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina; Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia; George Pickens, WR, Georgia; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU; Trey Smith, T, Tennessee; Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU; Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

The Grove Report's Personal Selections:

Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU Dylan Moses, LB Alabama Patrick Surtain II, S Alabama Kyle Pitts, TE Florida Tyler Shelvin, DL LSU Alex Leatherwood, OT Alabama Kyle Trask, QB Florida Jacoby Stevens, S LSU Richard LeCounte, S UGA Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Moses, LB Alabama

Special-Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

Coach of the Year: Dan Mullen, Florida

The group had previously announced its preseason All-SEC teams, and predicted order of finish, both of which were led by the Crimson Tide.

