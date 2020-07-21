The Grove Report
SI Publishers Pick SEC Awards, Top-10 Players in the Conference

Nate Gabler

With the equivalent of a split decision, Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers voted Alabama a clean sweep of their preseason player awards for the 2020 college football season, but two from LSU topped their rankings of the league's top-10 players overall.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris was selected the preseason SEC Offseason Player of the Year. Linebacker Dylan Moses, who missed last season with a knee injury, topped the voting for the Defensive Player of the Year. Wide receiver and return specialist Jaylen Waddle was tabbed the Special-Teams Player of the Year.

Perhaps thinking the SEC East might be ripe for a change at the top, Florida's Dan Mullen was the choice for Coach of the Year.

In 11 years as a head coach in the league (nine at Mississippi State), he's never won a division title. However, his teams finished second three times including the last two with the Gators.

Despite the honors, when asked to rank the top-10 players in the league, two from LSU stood out, with six Crimson Tide players helping round out the top finishers:

  1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  3. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
  4. Najeh Harris, RB, Alabama
  5. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  7. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
  8. Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
  9. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida; (tie) Jaylen Waddle, WR/RS Alabama

Also received votes (in alphabetical order): Nick Bolton, LB Missouri; KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State; Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss; Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina; Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia; George Pickens, WR, Georgia; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU; Trey Smith, T, Tennessee; Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU; Seth Williams, WR, Auburn 

The Grove Report's Personal Selections:

  1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU
  2. Dylan Moses, LB Alabama 
  3. Patrick Surtain II, S Alabama
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE Florida
  5. Tyler Shelvin, DL LSU 
  6. Alex Leatherwood, OT Alabama 
  7. Kyle Trask, QB Florida
  8. Jacoby Stevens, S LSU
  9. Richard LeCounte, S UGA
  10. Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, WR LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Moses, LB Alabama

Special-Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

Coach of the Year: Dan Mullen, Florida 

The group had previously announced its preseason All-SEC teams, and predicted order of finish, both of which were led by the Crimson Tide. 

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

Twelve Mississippi High Schoolers named Sports Illustrated All-American Candidates

