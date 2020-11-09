Significant Early Money Favoring Ole Miss Over South Carolina

It's not often that you see line swings over over three points within the first 24-hours following the openings in Las Vegas. But that's exactly what's happening for this week's Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game.

This upcoming Saturday's game opened yesterday with Ole Miss as a 7 point favorite at home over the visiting Gamecocks. Now, just one day later, the line is all the way up to Ole Miss by 10.5, according to DraftKings. The Fanduel Sportsbook has Ole Miss as 11.5 point favorites.

Since the opening one day ago, over 75-percent of the money being bet on the game thus far is on Ole Miss. According to Action Network, a few big bets by professionals in Las Vegas have come in on the Rebels, causing the signifiant line movement.

Interestingly, with the line having moved so significantly in a short period of time, the total for the game has stood pat. Opening with an over/under of 69.5, the number remains the same as of Monday afternoon.

To this point in the season, Ole Miss is 3-3 against the spread. South Carolina stands at 3-2-1.

