Sooner Slinger? How Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Nearly Played For Oklahoma
Jeff Lebby nearly got to Jaxson Dart first, but it wasn't for Ole Miss.
The now-first-year Mississippi State coach might have spent two seasons as Lane Kiffin's offensive coordinator in Oxford, but he eventually took a job with his alma matter under new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables following the Sugar Bowl.
Dart, who enters his third season as the Rebels' starting quarterback, was always meant to make it down to the Southeastern Conference before departing for the new chapter of his career.
Rebels fans are thankful Dart chose Ole Miss when he decided to transfer from USC following the hiring of Lincoln Riley. Surprisingly enough, Riley's former program took second place behind the Rebels for the Utah native's services.
"To be honest, it came down to Ole Miss and Oklahoma for me when I was in the portal," Dart said Monday at SEC Media Days. "It was a tough decision, I have a great relationship with both of them... (The visit), I thought Norman was awesome and a lot of fun. I thought the support from the community was super cool and something that really stood out."
After leaving USC, Dart became one of the most sought-after gunslingers in the portal, ranking behind Caleb Williams and Quinn Ewers. Williams, who recently went No. 1 overall in last year's draft, was presumed to follow Riley out west. Ewers, a longtime commit for Texas, was expected to head back to Austin after one season at Ohio State.
So Dart, who started sporadically for the Trojans during his freshman season, was the presumed crown jewel. He mentioned he loved his time visiting with Venables and Lebby, but he also wanted to compete for starting reps.
The Sooners had already secured the commitment of former UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who already knew Lebby's offense from his time as the Knights' offensive coordinator back in 2019. Dart picked 'the other O' program, and the rest was history.
So far, the plans worked out for both sides. Gabriel, who is set to play his sixth season of football at Oregon, went on to lead the Sooners to back-to-back bowl appearances and a 10-win season in 2023.
Dart, fresh off an 11-2 campaign, now seems ready to lead the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance. He could in the running to win multiple awards.
Of course, Dart and the Rebels will have to get past the other program in the running for his services when the Sooners visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on in late October.
"Yeah it's a game that, I feel like, our fanbase is really looking forward [to]," Dart said. "It's going to be a super electric environment, for sure. I'm really looking forward to that game and playing against an elite program."