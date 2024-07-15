New Faces, New Places: Ole Miss Returnees Talk About Defensive Transfer Additions
If anyone knows the transfer portal, it's Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin.
Much like in previous years, the King took the crown this past offseason for the title of 'adding in proven talent.'
Fresh off an 11-2 finish, the Rebels look to be a threat in the new version of the Southeastern Conference this fall. A Peach Bowl win over Penn State is supposed to be the baseline of Kiffin-led squads these days while making the 12-team College Football Playoff is the standard.
Offensively, the Rebels bolstered their trenches with prospects like North Carolina offensive tackle Diego Pounds. They also replaced All-SEC runner Quinshon Judkins with quantity options in LSU's Logan Diggs and Miami (Ohio) star Rashad Amos.
But the defense is where Kiffin turned his attention. So far, three names have stood out since arriving in Oxford: linebacker Chris Paul (Arkansas), defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Texas A&M) and safety Key Lawrence (Oklahoma).
Lawerence, who started last season for a top-20 defense under Brent Venables, might end up being the key to securing a trip to Atlanta.
"Key's a stud," defensive end Jared Ivey said Monday at SEC Media Days. "We got a room full of safeties that are just unbelievable talents. They work so hard. Key's another guy who's just unbelievably funny and just a good dude to be around. On top of that, he is a great player."
After transferring from Tennessee, Lawrence played in 36 games under Lincoln Riley and later Brent Venanables in Norman, Last season, he totaled 44 tackles, including four for a loss, and had two interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass breakups while securing another 10-win season for the Sooners.
Ole Miss finished 61st and 75th, respectively, in air yards per throw and passing yards allowed per game. The Rebels also ranked 69th in opponents competition percentage at 60.9.
Lawrence, who stands 6-foot-3, might factor into the coverage ability when asked to line up in man. He's already been competing for first-team reps alongside returning starters John Saunders Jr. and Trey Washington.
"I'm really excited to see what he does in the season and just see him in the open field and see him making a lot of plays and a lot of tackles," receiver Tre Harris said.
Lawrence might have to compete for starting reps. Nolen, the former No. 1 overall defensive recruit during the 2022 recruiting cycle, won't. After two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen is ready for a fresh start in Oxford as he looks to live up to the first-round buzz.
While the numbers weren't there as a freshman, Nolen showed why countless recruiting sites dubbed him one of the top players in the country. In 12 games, the 6-foot-4 defender racked up 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Last season, the Rebels finished 22nd in sacks (35) and 38th in tackles for loss (88). Nolen's presence should elevate the third-down defense, which allowed a conversion rate of 37.14 percent.
"He's a monster," quarterback Jaxson Dart said the former A&M star. "I think he's one of the best players in the whole country. His God-given ability is incredible and I think he's had a great offseason. He's somebody who has taken another step in his growth and he's excited for the season.
"He's excited to put his name on the map."
Paul, a two-year starter at Arkansas, also should elevate the linebacker room in Oxford. Last season in Fayetteville, the 6-foot-1 thumper totaled 74 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection.
Kiffin has mentioned in the past that the transfer portal has become college football's free agency. Last season, he watched Paul rack up three tackles and pressure Dart four times before leaving with an injury in a 27-20 win over the Hogs.
Three months later, ink was put to paper.
"We were able to run the ball a lot better when he was out. We got to see his impact," Kiffin said at the podium. "When he became available in free agency, we already knew about him. We're really glad to have him."