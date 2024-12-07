Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart Share Hilarious Comments on Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin apparently keeps things interesting among his SEC head coaching counterparts.
On Friday ahead of this weekend's SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart were on air with SEC Network, and the subject turned to an group text that features the conference's coaches.
According to Sarkisian, there is one member of the group who keeps things stirred up on a regular basis.
"There are multiple group chats, and you can probably guess the one guy who stokes the fire all the time," Sarkisian said with a laugh. "He's not up here with us today. He might live in Oxford. I don't know."
"He keeps it active," Smart added. "That's for sure."
Laura Rutledge also asked Kirby Smart a question from a viewer: If you could get another SEC coach a Christmas gift, which coach are you picking, and what's the gift?
"I don't want to offend him," Smart said while laughing. "I think I would get Lane a flip phone with no texting allowed. I would keep it where he couldn't text. He had to call somebody. He doesn't like doing that."
Kiffin has long been known for his social media humor, but it appears that trait also extends to his texting life, much to the (laughing) chagrin of his colleagues.
Ole Miss and Kiffin were able to take down Georgia and Kirby Smart earlier this season in Oxford, but the Rebels would go on to lose their next game against Florida, a result that seemingly knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention. Texas and Georgia (who will square off on Saturday in the SEC title) still have national championship hopes as the season winds down.
Kickoff in the SEC Championship Game is set for 3 p.m. CT on ABC.