Studs and Duds From Ole Miss' Disappointing Loss to Texas

AUSTIN, TX — Ole Miss lost a heartbreaker to Texas, 34-27, in a closely contested SEC matchup. The loss puts Ole Miss in a win-or-go-home situation for the rest of the season, but the Rebels still have plenty to take away for the next four SEC games.

Ole Miss went down 24-3 at halftime, and despite a valiant effort from the Rebels, they could not come back from the deficit.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Ole Miss showed resiliency beyond any expectations. Here are the studs and duds from the 34-27 loss.

Stud: Horatio Fields

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields (11) makes a catch in front of Mississippi Rebels linebacker Ant Davis Jr. (26) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss struggled offensively all game. John David Baker couldn't find an answer against Texas's defense. Horatio Fields was one of the few bright spots in the Ole Miss offense tonight.

Fields finished with 50 yards and two touchdowns. His highlight of the night was an acrobatic grab in the corner of the end zone against Texas cornerback Kade Phillips to tie the game at 24. Ole Miss consistently targeted Phillips, and Fields had his way against the sophomore defensive back.

Dud: Trinidad Chambliss

In an out-of-character performance, Trinidad Chambliss threw three interceptions. Chambliss looked flustered from the first snap. He recorded arguably his worst showing of the season.

Chambliss did not maintain the composure for which he is famous. Even when the play was put in his hands, he could not make the correct decision. Until the final drive, Trinidad couldn't improvise as he normally does.

Stud: Defensive Havoc

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) lines up during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss pressured the Texas offense, leading to costly mistakes by Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Manning threw two interceptions and fumbled. Ole Miss capitalized on Texas' tendency to turn the ball over, but it wasn't enough to win the game.

The Rebels looked down for the count at the dawn of the second half, but a Kam Franklin scoop-and-score resurrected hopes. Although they were killed on the ground, Ole Miss recorded three turnovers, which kept the game within reach.

Dud: Rush Defense

Ole Miss has struggled to stop the run game. Texas was no different. The Rebels gave up 222 rushing yards in the contest, with many in crucial moments. This is becoming a problematic theme for Ole Miss. Aside from the Missouri game, run defense is a serious problem for the Rebels. Head coach and defensive playcaller Pete Golding has been unable to stop any serious rushing attack.

The Rebels' run-defense deficiency made it hard to stop Arch Manning. Even when Ole Miss knew Texas was running the football, they couldn't stop Arch on option plays. Many of the Longhorns' rushing yards against Ole Miss occurred in crucial moments.

Despite the triumphant performance against Missouri, Ole Miss demonstrated tonight that run defense is still an issue. If they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, they must address this.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.